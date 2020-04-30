Alexander Pope said: “To err is human, to forgive is divine.” On Tuesday's Point of View, I used some language that a few people found offensive. Let me come right out and apologize. I am sorry, if my words offended you.
There are a couple of points I would like to clarify.
1) When I referred to non-mask wearers as the enemy, I in no way intended to incite violence. There is never justification for harming individuals, especially not over this.
2) I also understand, for some people, wearing a mask could pose health threats. If you have difficulty breathing due to an existing medical condition, such as asthma or emphysema, you should consult your doctor to determine your best course of action. You must take care of yourself.
My goal is for Kentucky to be in the best position to avoid a second wave of this awful disease and to get life back to normal as soon as possible. I’m Dale Woods and that’s my re-evaluated Point of View.