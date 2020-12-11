A couple of weeks ago, as a change of pace, I took a different path on my way in to the office. I drove down sixth street and something interesting caught my eye. Apparently, Jefferson Park has turned into a campsite. I thought to myself, no way city officials would permit this. But as I passed by this week, there it was again.
Multiple tents were set up, there were lawn chairs and even a campfire. I wonder how much it cost to stay there a night. One thing that bothered me, about the grounds, was the abundance of trash. People should really clean up after themselves. No one is going to want to camp there if the trash is not contained.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"We don't need hotels downtown, all we need is that free campsite. What more could a person want, and it's all free, compliments of Louisville. Thanks, Mayor!"
"I rode past the park this morning and it looks like a horrible mess. Mayor Fischer, you need to get someone to clean that mess up!"
"I can't understand. They can close all the restaurants downtown, but they can't close up Jefferson Square Park."
"If we, as Kentuckians, put money where it's supposed to go...in helping people... then we wouldn't have these sights to see.”
"Mayor Fischer should be ashamed of himself, and something definitely needs to be done. Maybe it's his time to go."
NOTE: This is a tongue-in-cheek look at Jefferson Square Park’s recent image. Readers should be aware that camping is not permitted at Jefferson Square Park.