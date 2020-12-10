A couple of weeks ago, as a change of pace, I took a different path on my way in to the office. I drove down sixth street and something interesting caught my eye. Apparently, Jefferson Square Park has turned into a campsite. I thought to myself, no way city officials would permit this. But as I passed by this week, there it was again. I didn't see the KOA sign, but people were definitely camping.
Multiple tents were strategically set up near a wind block. There were lawn chairs surrounding a campfire. It must have been too early for the hotdogs and the s'mores because I didn't see any of those. But I did notice plenty of trash that was scattered about and blowing every which way. I wonder how much it cost to stay there a night. And do you think the camping fees are being taxed?
Here I have been suggesting city leaders didn't care about small businesses and they have been enabling a startup in the heart of the city the whole time. I applaud their entrepreneurial spirit. However, they might want to stress the importance of maintaining a clean site. Campers should always clean up after themselves. People won't want to stay there if the trash isn't dealt with.
What's your opinion of the city's new campsite? Call us or share on Facebook. I'm Dale Woods, and that's my Point of View.
NOTE: This is a tongue-in-cheek look at Jefferson Square Park’s recent image. Readers should be aware that camping is not permitted at Jefferson Square Park.