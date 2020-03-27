Governor Andy Beshear has shown amazing leadership and compassion amid the COVID-19 pandemic. His forward thinking and fast actions will help flatten the curve for Kentucky. Gov. Beshear soothes us as he rattles off his mantra, "We are going to get through this." Kentucky might not have the challenges of bigger states with larger cities, but the governor is leading us through this crisis like a championship thoroughbred.
Here's what our viewers said on social media:
Dianne Mizell Loy He has done an outstanding job.
Charlotte Gilbert We will be tuned in each day at 5 for his update.
Amie Samuel Beshear is doing such a fabulous job that even Republicans have to admit it!
Tom Temple Heck, I am a Conservative but I think he is doing a good job.
Terri Cook Andy is the best!
Daniel Scott All over America, they are using our governor as an example. We are so proud.
Laura Cornelio Wish Indiana had him!
Judy Mason-Malone I think the governor is doing a great job keeping us informed... He makes me feel like we WILL get thru this TOGETHER. My prayers are with him.
Bonita Rhodes-Pulliam Thanks Andy @ 5 pm.