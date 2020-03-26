The cream always rises to the top. Governor Andy Beshear has shown amazing leadership and compassion amid the Covid-19 pandemic. He has drawn praise for his forward thinking and his fast actions in managing Kentucky during the coronavirus crisis. Two things are certain. One, people want information, and two, the Governor will hold a 5 p.m. presser that will make us feel better.
The data he shares is not always good news. The death tolls and infection numbers are alarming -- the advice and the restrictions make life less convenient. Still,we walk away from our TV’s or put down our tablets feeling better. Gov. Beshear’s calm approach makes us trust him.
Every meeting starts with the same statement. “We are going to get through this.” Our lives have been turned upside down, and we yearn for normalcy. Gov. Beshear soothes us as he rattles off his mantra. We feel normal, if only for a moment. The Governor provides accurate information and sincerely cares. Kentucky might not have the challenges of bigger states with larger cities, but he is leading us through this crisis like a championship thoroughbred.
