Companies either set themselves up for success or failure. Businesses need to prepare for reentry into a functioning atmosphere. Barber shops and beauty salons can certainly open, if they expand their hours and reduce chairs. Restaurants can space out tables to minimize interaction. All stores need to limit their capacity. Decisions about when to reopen must be made. What would you do to help post the “We are open” signs and get back to work.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"Mister Woods, I agree with you, it's time to do something. Yes, the businesses need to open. Yes, the people need to go back to work... and yes, we've got to rebuild our economy. But, you've got to give it time... it's not just up to the businesses.
It's up to the individuals to use some common sense, and do what they know is working. Not to be total idiots."
"Yeah, not everyone can afford to sit in their bunkers like Fischer and Beshear, for six weeks or better. It's time to open up Kentucky, and open it up smart, but open it up."
"I'd like to see Nancy Pelosi gather up her $13 a pint ice cream and take it to Washington and get to work. I'm sure they've got a freezer there that will keep it frozen for her, it may not be as elaborate as the one she has in her home, but it'll get the job done. Now it's time for her to do the same."