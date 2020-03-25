Now for roses and thorns. Roses are rewarded to those deserving praise, and thorns suggest you need to rethink your grasp of the situation.
First, roses go to both grocery store employees and truck drivers. Without either of you, there would be nothing on the supermarket shelves to buy.
I do have two thorns. One for the states releasing inmates early to avoid exposure to coronavirus. They did the crime they should have to do the time. My other thorn is for the college spring breakers. They were more concerned with having fun than the potentially deadly impact they could have on their community.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"A big bouquet of roses to the news team, the people that's covering this, and putting their self and their families at risk. People don't realize what it takes."
"I think Dale left the most important people out: the nurses and the doctors that are on the front line taking care of these people. They deserve a rose."
"I would like to give a rose also to all the public transportation people. The cab drivers, and especially the bus drivers.
"What about a rose for first responders who are on the front line dealing with the people that have this virus?"
"The rose should go to the WDRB News team. They're the greatest. Keep up the good work."