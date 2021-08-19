We are in the middle of an international crisis, just days after U.S. troops were ordered to leave Afghanistan, the Taliban takeover has already begun.
The pictures and video coming out of the Middle East are heartbreaking, there’s no question about it. I am also deeply disappointed for the men and women of our military who paid the ultimate sacrifice - fighting for our freedom and protecting innocent lives overseas.
They are the real heroes. They are the collateral damage in all of this.
A 20-year war on terror, and I'm not sure anything was gained. It’s a no win situation, no matter your political affiliation.
President Joe Biden ended his vacation early and returned to the White House after chaos broke out in Afghanistan, and despite his best efforts to calm our nation, we are uneasy.
Military families are devastated – both those who want the war to end, and those who think we gave up too soon. I'm left wondering where we go from here, as a clear path in any direction seems impossible.
