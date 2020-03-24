This segment is called “Roses and Thorns.” Roses are awarded to those deserving praise. Thorns are given to those that should rethink their grasp of situations.
First, a rose goes out to grocery store employees. You have worked long and hard hours to keep the shelves stocked.
In conjunction, a rose also goes out to truck drivers. You are being asked to spend time away from your families as you deliver goods to stores.
Now, I do have two thorns today. A thorn is being given to the states of California, Ohio, Florida, and New York. They have started releasing prisoners early to protect them from contacting the Coronavirus. There might be legitimate health concerns, but these people have a debt to pay to society. They should be required to fulfill their entire sentence.
A huge thorn goes out to college spring breakers. You are so self-centered. During a worldwide pandemic, you find it necessary to socialize with as many people as possible, and then, return home to spread the germs of all your cohorts. Now is not the time to share.
A final rose goes to the WDRB News team. I’m proud of them as they have stayed safe while tirelessly working to deliver the latest information on television, online, and on social media for our community.
Who do you know that deserves a Rose? Give us a call or share on Facebook. I’m Dale Woods, and that’s my Point of View.