Our city needs a savior, just as much as local police officers need a raise.

Starting salary for Louisville Metro officers is $45,000.  For years the city and the union representing LMPD have gone back and forth about paying officers more money. 

And finally, a tentative deal has been reached, but it comes at a cost of more police reforms.

While I agree some changes need to be made within LMPD to ensure public safety, I also think something needs to be done fast before more people pay with their lives. 

Here's what our viewers had to say:

"I believe that one hundred percent. There's a lot of people in this city that get paid a lot more for doing a lot less."

"I know you said they start off at forty-five thousand a year, but what about all the benefits they get with that?"

"Forty-five thousand dollars a year for policemen is nothing. Some of these factory workers are making a lot more than that."

"I agree with you. I think the officers do need more money."

"It's not the money. It's a trust factor."

"Our metro leadership has always enjoyed strings attached."

"They should be tested for drugs and alcohol after a shooting."

"They need to be making more money. If you don't pay them more money, you're not going to get anybody to work."

