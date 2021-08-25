Our city needs a savior, just as much as local police officers need a raise.
Starting salary for Louisville Metro officers is $45,000. For years the city and the union representing LMPD have gone back and forth about paying officers more money.
And finally, a tentative deal has been reached, but it comes at a cost of more police reforms.
While I agree some changes need to be made within LMPD to ensure public safety, I also think something needs to be done fast before more people pay with their lives.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"I believe that one hundred percent. There's a lot of people in this city that get paid a lot more for doing a lot less."
"I know you said they start off at forty-five thousand a year, but what about all the benefits they get with that?"
"Forty-five thousand dollars a year for policemen is nothing. Some of these factory workers are making a lot more than that."
"I agree with you. I think the officers do need more money."
"It's not the money. It's a trust factor."
"Our metro leadership has always enjoyed strings attached."
"They should be tested for drugs and alcohol after a shooting."
"They need to be making more money. If you don't pay them more money, you're not going to get anybody to work."