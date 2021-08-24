Our city needs a savior.
It's impossible to turn on the tv or get on social media without hearing about someone else who died at the hands of violent crime. It's easy to point fingers, or throw out solutions, but nothing will change if the men and women fighting to protect us aren't paid more.
Right now, the starting salary for a Louisville Metro police officer is $45,000.
It's no wonder LMPD is short about 250 officers because many of them have left for jobs that pay more.
For years the city and the union representing LMPD have gone back and forth about pay raises for officers.
And finally, a tentative deal has been reached but it comes at a cost of more police reforms.
The city wants more oversight within the department, including retaining past findings of officer misconduct, enhanced discipline, mandatory alcohol and drug testing after critical incidents such as shootings.
While I agree some changes need to happen within LMPD to ensure public safety, I don't understand why we can't pay officers more money without all these extra strings attached.
What's your opinion? Call us or share on Facebook. I'm Dale Woods and that's my Point of View.