Online shopping is about to hit a summer high. You could call it Christmas in July: Tuesday is Amazon Prime Day. I know a lot of you are looking forward to cashing in on discounted items and saving money, especially with the start of school right around the corner. But there's a battle brewing between UPS and the union representing its front-line workers.
It's a very unfortunate situation, one I hope gets resolved very soon. Negotiations between the two parties have broken down earlier this week, raising the odds of a massive nationwide strike that could begin as early as Aug. 1. If this happened, it would have a monumental impact across the country but especially here in Louisville. Sure, the everyday person sitting at home would have to wait a lot longer to receive whatever they order online. Shipping times would be disrupted tremendously.
The impact of a nationwide strike would hit much closer to home for thousands of families here locally. UPS is our city's largest employer. They employ 26,000 people in the area, including about 11,000 at its Worldport air hub in Louisville. That means thousands of people in our community would be without a job. The fallout would be felt far and wide if something doesn't happen, and fast.
What's your opinion? Call us or share on Facebook. I'm Dale Woods and that's my Point of View.