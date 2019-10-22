In May, the Supreme Court overturned a previous ruling that banned sports betting. Indiana, who has already been taking Kentucky's money at their casinos, quickly passed legislation legalizing sport bets. With only a portion of sport books actually taking action in the first month of legality, the Hoosier state took in over $35 million in newly legal bets. That equates to over $800,000 in revenue for Indiana.
I know Kentucky only had a few weeks to work on this issue in the last legislative session, but there is no excuse not to be ready as soon as the next General Assembly opens in January. Nine Kentucky lawmakers are already on the case. These lawmakers plan to pre-file legislation to expedite their efforts.
We can only hope that the backwoods good ole' boy system stays out of the way. If they do, there is potential for Kentucky to actually lead the way on an issue. These taxes could rake in millions for the Commonwealth and put a nice dent in Kentucky's $43 billion pension shortfall.
I'm Dale Woods and that's my Point of View.