Twenty years ago “The Boat” sailed into southern Indiana, but not everyone was in favor. Moral high-grounders protested gambling. These adversaries preached how casinos would draw in seedy characters. Did anyone dream Caesars would rake in $5.2 billion of revenue?
Caesars has been a windfall for southern Indiana. The last two decades drew in $1.1 billion for Indiana. Harrison County itself collected over $650 million from local taxes and profit sharing. Harrison County has enjoyed many benefits, including $92 million in college scholarships, preschool for low income families, a new county sewer system, a Boys & Girls Club, high speed internet infrastructure and miles of paved roads.
Thursday, Caesars becomes a land-based casino. Those who go will parlay their experiences at the state-of-the-art new facility. Those who don’t will double down and stay at home.
Regardless of your feelings about gambling, you must admit Caesars has greatly given back to southern Indiana. How do you think Caesars has been as a neighbor? Give us a call. Tell us what you think.
I’m Dale Woods and that’s my Point of View.