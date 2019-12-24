The holidays are upon us. For most, it’s a time to celebrate, to share a meal or a drink and give cheers. But for many people images of a happy home are reserved for the movies. One in every ten Americans over the age of twelve is either addicted to drugs or alcohol.
We all know someone who has this disease: a family member, a coworker, or a friend. Those afflicted are not proud of their predicament. Some in recovery are very proud, and they should be, because addictions are hard to overcome. Nobody sets out to have their life controlled by a substance, but every addict has thought about quitting.
The most important part of the holiday season is spending time with friends and family. But let’s be honest—this time of year comes with a lot of stress. This holiday season, as we gather our families, remember to cherish your loved ones. Be grateful for the time we have with them. Tomorrow is never promised.
I’m Dale Woods, and that’s my Point of View.