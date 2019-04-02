Chicago has another mess on its hands. As you may recall, little known actor Jussie Smollett faked an attack on himself to raise his profile and perhaps, in his mind, get a better TV contract. He said he was attacked by two white Trump supporters, yet all the evidence overwhelmingly says he hired two black associates to beat him up gently. The police, the mayor, the witnesses he hired, and the state’s attorney all agree on this.
Despite the evidence, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx refused to press charges, and the police are furious after building a strong case.
They should be furious. They did good police work and deserve a pat on the back for a job well done. I think the mayor is right to demand Smollett repay the city the $130,000 they spent to investigate his bogus attack, and I hope they get it.
But I also agree with Foxx who wrote, “Falsely reporting a hate crime is a dangerous and unlawful act, and Smollett was not exonerated of that in this case. Our criminal justice system is at its best when jails are used to protect us from the people we rightly fear, while alternative outcomes are reserved for the people who make us angry.”
Look, this guy made himself radioactive, and his career is in shambles. That’s a pretty severe punishment.
What are your thoughts? Call us.
I’m Bill Lamb and that’s my point of view.