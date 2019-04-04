I’m going to throw no Darts and three Laurels today.
A laurel to a restaurateur, known best by just one name, who came to this country fifty years ago. Without speaking a word of English, Vincenzo left Palermo, Italy and landed in New York on April 4th, 1969. By April 5th he had his first job in the U.S. restaurant business. Vincenzo has not only owned one of Louisville’s finest restaurants for decades, but he has been one of its finest and proudest citizens. I do not exaggerate when I say, Vincenzo’s influence and mentorship of countless other restaurateurs has been so profound, without him, Louisville would probably be an ordinary food town.
Another laurel to the Yum! Center. Without it, Louisville doesn’t host the first round of the women’s NCAA Tournament one weekend and the men’s Sweet 16 the next. Without it no extra visitors from out of town, no extra hotel rooms filled, no surge of restaurant and museum guests, no extra tips and taxes generated, and no national exposure for Louisville those two weekends. The Yum! Center brings a lot of quality of life benefits to Louisville.
A final laurel, this time to the Louisville women and the Kentucky men for both making the Elite 8. Although I know both teams are disappointed they didn’t go farther, I say congratulations to both.
I’m Bill Lamb and that’s my Point of View.