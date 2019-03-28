Time for some Darts and Laurels.
A laurel goes to U of L Women’s basketball coach Jeff Walz. Not because he’s had one of the most successful programs in the country for the past 10 years, and not because he’s a good guy, which he is. No, this laurel is because, even in his pre-game pep talks he reminds his team that they’re playing for the fans. He encourages the players to put on a good show for the fans, give ‘em something to cheer about, get them to want to come back. He is one of the most fan-focused coaches I’ve ever seen. When so many coaches take fan attendance for granted, how refreshing is Jeff Walz?
But a dart goes to– well never mind. I’m not even going to mention how the downtown streets are just destroyed, how hostile they are to out of town guests, how incredibly difficult it is to even get around downtown these days. This is so obvious, I don’t think I’ll even mention it.
I’m Bill Lamb and that’s my Point of View.