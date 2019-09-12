When I was a kid it seemed like everyone was a smoker. It took time, but now we know the dangers of cigarettes. Today, it appears we’re trading one bad habit for another. This week a 6th person died from vaping related illness in the U-S. One of those people that died was from Indiana. Health officials are scrambling to find out the exact cause, but we can no longer ignore the fact that vaping and e-cigarettes appear to have deadly consequences.
The Centers for Disease Control warns people about the “highly addictive” nature of e-cigarettes. It also calls the dramatic rise in use by children an epidemic. It’s time we put vaping in the same ashtray as cigarettes. Common sense and education about vaping will help. We also need regulation that can be put it into action quickly from the federal, state, and local level. I’m Barry Fulmer and that’s my point of view.