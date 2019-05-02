We are just hours away from the renewal of the Kentucky Oaks and the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby. If you are a guest from out of town, welcome to Louisville. We’re glad you’re here.
From this point leading up to the greatest two minutes in sports, there will be galas, celebrities, and of course, bourbon. There will be beautiful dresses, spectacular hats, and tens of thousands of good looking human beings. There will be the thrill of large sums of money won - and lost. There might be sunshine, there might be rain - one year there was even snow - but a good time will be had by most everyone.
The Kentucky Derby is the longest running continuous sporting event in the United States, dating back to 1875. It has never been interrupted for depressions, wars, or weather. The greatest racehorse of all time, Secretariat still holds the record for running the fastest Derby ever in 1973, but who knows what this year holds?
The Preakness and Belmont are nice too, but both can only dream of being The Kentucky Derby, when they grow up. It’s the biggest and grandest horse race in the entire world.
You will be sharing the experience with 170,000 of your closest friends, so be smart, have fun, and enjoy your time in Louisville, Kentucky. We’re glad to have you!
I’m Bill Lamb, and that’s my Point of View.