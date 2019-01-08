I’m going to tell you a little secret. I always thought Donald Trump was an expert negotiator. I bought his book, "The Art of the Deal" in 1987. The book talks about the negotiating skills necessary to make the big deals.
After watching him for two years, I’m sorry to say I don’t think he is a good negotiator at all. His style is simple. If he has what he perceives to be the power, he uses it to try to crush and humiliate the other party.
And he uses the same technique when he doesn't have the leverage, which is even worse.
For example, if he would have said, "Hey Chuck, Nancy. The people elected me on the wall thing. They want the wall. You may not love it, but let's do the wall and I'll work with you on something that's important to you," he probably would have gotten it done much less painfully.
But he chose to try to humiliate them in front of the cameras in the Oval Office and he left them with no ability to save face.
He has done the same thing to Mexico, who won't be paying for the wall, and to China over trade issues.
Effective negotiation is more subtle and when done well, it is win-win. I'm not sure what he's trying to do is actually called negotiation.
What are your thoughts?
