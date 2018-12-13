When you woke up today, did you remember to be offended by something?
That's what we do now. We find things to be offended by.
Don't let anything go. Make a scene. Call a news conference. Send out a tweet. Call for someone to be fired.
But don't miss a chance to be offended by something.
Can't think of anything that offends you and are feeling left out? Here are a couple of bandwagons you can jump on:
- You could join PETA and be offended by the term "Bring home the bacon." That phrase is so offensive to pigs, of course it must be banned. I wish I were kidding.
- Or you could join a few radio stations that have banned the Christmastime song, "Baby, it's Cold Outside." They think some of the lyrics could be interpreted as pressuring a woman to "stay a little longer," and therefore, are inappropriate for today. It's called flirting, but whatever.
- Or, you could be offended by Air New Zealand using video of Sports Illustrated models in bikinis going through the safety talk before your flight. If you're like me, you would much rather have a stuffy flight attendant tell you how to buckle a seat belt than to have beautiful, well-paid women have a little fun with it. Why I never!
If you haven't been offended yet, hurry up! Tick-tock!
I'm Bill Lamb, and that's my Point of View.
Copyright 2018 by WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.