By: Bill Lamb
WDRB President and General Manager
On March 1, the Kentucky Legislature passed a bill that allows people to carry a concealed firearm without a permit, but get this: You will not be required to have any gun safety training or any verification of gun competence. None. And Monday, Gov. Bevin signed it into law.
A logical, sane person might think that is just irresponsible legislation.
But who are we to second guess the Kentucky legislature or our governor? In fact, maybe the very concept of training is overrated.
Why should anyone have to take lessons to learn how to operate a 4,000-pound car at 70 miles per hour? Just give them a license.
Why should someone have to incur eight inconvenient years in college and all that expense to be a doctor? Let's pass a law that lets them be brain surgeons right out of high school.
Why should anyone have to take all those silly pilot lessons? Just let me into that cockpit. Anybody up for a ride?
This isn't about gun rights. That's already a well-established right. This isn't about the right to carry concealed weapons. This is about the most common of common sense. To let people carry guns without some sort of safety training or even verification of competence is one of the dumbest things I've ever heard come out of Frankfort.
What do you think about this? Call us.
I'm Bill Lamb, and that's my Point of View.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.