Stop what you are doing and take a look at this picture. Vandals created this hateful message over the weekend, but what happened next is inspiring. The threat of violence against police officers led to an outpouring of support for them instead.
Police deserve our respect. Officers run toward danger while others run away. They are on the front lines fighting drugs and violence. They make a lot of personal sacrifices to work the long, hard hours the job requires, and they’re not getting rich putting their lives on the line for the rest of us.
I understand we have a right to free speech, but this display of hate speech crosses a line that threatens people's lives. I want the vandals who created this horrible message understand one very important thing that didn’t pop into their pea-sized brains. You may up in the hands of the people you hate. And where would you be, if they weren’t there for you when you need them?
I’m Barry Fulmer and that’s my point of view.