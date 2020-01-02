Happy 2020. The New Year’s holiday is unique as it gives us a chance to self-evaluate and reflect on our shortcomings. We even announce our New Year’s resolutions to our friends and family. But, who keeps their resolutions? How long does that diet really last? To change you must start on a new path.
Louisville’s culture has been on the same track for far too long. How many years have we spruced up the city for Derby time only to watch it slowly deteriorate back into the abyss weeks later? Albert Einstein famously stated that Insanity is “doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result.”
We must have pride for our neighborhood, our city, and our state. It doesn’t matter who is responsible for trash mounds along the road. I don’t care who plastered graffiti all over our neighborhoods. What I care about is finding solutions. We must care for the community in which we live. When there is trash in the road--it must be picked up. When graffiti is on the walls-- it must be removed or painted over! All levels of government need to work together to remove red tape and restore pride in our community.
I’m Dale Woods, and that’s my Point of View.