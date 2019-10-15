Jefferson County Public Schools have a lot of heavy lifting to do when it comes to improving education for children. We've got a learning gap between African-American students and white students. We also have many of the underperforming schools in the Commonwealth.
But let’s be fair. Jefferson County Public Schools academies program is working and getting better. Dr. Marty Pollio is an active Superintendent trying to make changes for all students. So, what can you do to make students more successful?
First, don’t put the blame or success at the feet of our teachers. Parents need to take an active role in their children's education. Help them with homework, keep them on track, and be supportive. A great education starts at home.
There are times where you can’t help, but you can take steps to find someone who can. Support your children, and support our teachers so we can improve our education together.
I’m Dale Woods, and that’s my Point of View.