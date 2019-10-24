We need more police officers patrolling the streets of Louisville, not fewer. Police Chief Steve Conrad says this year Metro Council approved a smaller budget that is forcing him to downsize the department.
By the end of June, Chief Conrad will have to make due with 75 to 100 fewer officers. He is going to do this by eliminating a recruiting class and not filling jobs of retirees. Violent crimes are on the rise. More people are falling victim to gun violence. Drug use seems to be everywhere.
Louisville’s finest will be forced to do more, with less. Chief Conrad has devised a plan to restructure the force. Major command positions will be cut and divisions will be combined.
Frankfort has mismanaged the state pension funds. They are putting the onus of fixing Kentucky’s problem on Louisville. The state’s pension problem is putting our city in danger. We must find a better way to balance our deficits. We must protect those who protect us.
