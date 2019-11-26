This Saturday, the University of Louisville travels to Lexington to play the University of Kentucky for the coveted Governor’s Cup.
The Cats and the Cards first played football in 1912. The combined scores of the first six games were 220 to 0 favoring UK. The modern day series started in 1994 and has been much more balanced. Kentucky leads the all-time series by the slimmest of margins 16 to 15 and currently possesses the Cup.
This year’s game will continue to be the talk of the state until it is settled on the field. Yes, the fans on the winning side might remember the final score for a year. Yes, bragging rights are still on the line. Yes, the victor still takes home the Governor’s cup. But this year is different. This year, there are no real losers. Both football teams have another game to play. Both teams are going to a bowl game. Football fans on both sides of the rivalry are the winners.
I’m Dale Woods, and that’s my Point of View.
