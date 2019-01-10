Point of View is like a social science experiment. If I do an editorial that might criticize our president, I hear from people who claim I’m wrong, liberal, and a reflection of a biased news organization.
If I do an editorial supporting him in any way, people tell me I’m wrong, Fox-centric, and a reflection of a biased news organization.
If I support anything done by a Democrat, people scream I’m just part of the liberal media, and if I criticize a Democrat, well, I’m nothing but a right wing radical.
For the record, I’m probably none of those things, or all of them, and I have been for more than 20 years of doing editorials. Oh, I almost forgot. Whatever my position, when people disagree with me, they all remind me that they aren’t ever going to watch WDRB again!
It almost makes me wonder how we became the number one news organization in Kentucky, but that’s not the point.
I criticize and support many people – Presidents, Senators and Congress people of both parties - in editorials, but editorials are not journalism. They are opinion. In this case, my opinion.
And if you think about it, I’ve never asked you to agree with me. If you do, great. If I enrage you, perfect!
Either way, we got a conversation started and I consider that our mutual success.
I’m Bill Lamb and that’s my Point of View.