You've probably never heard of Edward Earhart, but you should.
Petty Officer 1st Class Earhart was from Morehead, Kentucky. On the morning of September 11th, 2001, he was serving his country in the U.S. Navy, and working at the Pentagon. That day, he was among the thousands of innocent people killed by terrorists who crashed planes into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and a field in Pennsylvania.
This week we mark the September 11th terrorist attacks. As time goes by, memories can fade, but we owe it to our country to never forget.
We must continue to honor the people who perished. We must ensure that those who weren't born yet understand the true depth of what happened that day. We must protect our freedom.
Every one of us should stop for a moment and think about how that one day changed the world. It strengthened our commitment to our country, and to fight against anyone who threatens it.
I'm Barry Fulmer and that's my Point of View.