There are people amongst us who would like to change many of the values that made this country great. Some say they are old fashioned. Some are just not being taught anymore. The absence of these values is making us weak. In the spirit of helping raise strong young men, I would offer some rules that we should all pass down to our sons.
- Never shake a person’s hand while you’re sitting down.
- When shaking hands, grip firmly and look them in the eye.
- If all the seats are taken, offer yours to women and the elderly.
- In a negotiation, never make the first offer.
- When entrusted with a secret, keep it.
- Don’t enter a pool by the stairs. Dive in.
- Return a borrowed car with a full tank of gas.
- You can never go wrong, if you’re a little overdressed.
- Never turn down a breath mint.
- If you are texting at the beach, you’re missing the point.
- Play to win. Participation ribbons are worthless.
- After writing an angry email, read it carefully. Then delete it.
- Praise in public. Criticize in private.
- Be confident and humble at the same time.
- There is no such thing as “situational integrity.”
Pass those along to someone you care about. I promise, they will do no harm.
I’m Bill Lamb, and that’s my Point of View.