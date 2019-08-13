It’s back to school time. I believe a good education is one of the greatest gifts you can give a child. Teachers are doing their best work in the classroom, but a good education starts at home.
If you’re a parent or a grandparent raising a child, there’s a lot you can do to set that child up for success.
Make sure your child has a good breakfast, clean clothes, and help them with homework. If you can’t help, find someone who can.
Take an interest in what your child is doing and stay engaged. Before pointing fingers at the school for your child’s education, you need to ask yourself, “Am I doing enough?”
Best of luck to all the students in our area, for what could be another great year. And best wishes to the parents.
I’m Barry Fulmer, and that’s my Point of View.