The recent mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton have sparked new debate over guns and gun control.
We need guns in some circumstances. Law enforcement needs guns, hunters and farmers need guns to control the wild game population. There is even room for gun enthusiasts to shoot targets in a controlled environment.
We don’t need guns on city streets. Weapons (sometimes stolen) are being used to take a human life. It has to stop.
Yes, the second amendment of the constitution gives U.S. citizens the right to keep and bear arms, but the intention was not to use guns to randomly kill people.
We’ve got to support responsible gun use and eliminate gun violence.
I’m Barry Fulmer, and that’s my Point of View.