I really love this time of year. People are just in a better mood and there seems to be a little more kindness in the air. Even more than Thanksgiving, I feel reflective of the things I am thankful for at Christmastime.
I am thankful to live in a city like Louisville. It’s far from perfect, but what place is? It is the best place I’ve ever lived. My wife Becky feels the same way. There is world class talent here, four seasons, friendly people and the greatest horse race in the world. How can you beat that?
This may sound corny, but I am thankful for the people I work with, and I don’t say this often enough. They are smart, hard-working, innovative, and very good at what they do. In every measurable way, the five best years in the history of WDRB have been the last five. That only happens when you are surrounded by astounding people. And as good as the people are who you see on the air every day, I wish you could see the ones behind the scenes, too. They are the very best in the city at what they do.
I’m sincerely thankful for family and friends who, just by being in my life, remind me in vivid terms of what’s really important.
I’m Bill Lamb and my Point of View is for you to have a wonderful and thankful holiday season, too.