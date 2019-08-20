What was supposed to be a night of fun, games and music at the Kentucky State Fair got out of hand Saturday night.
Hundreds of kids gathered in front of Freedom Hall. But when someone set off fireworks and there were false reports of a shooter, it turned to chaos. Police tried to restore order but the tone of this teenage crowd changed.
While I can’t speak to the actions of all officers, you can see teenagers being disrespectful to police in several videos posted on social media. The teens ignored warnings to move on and at times resisted. One even calls on the crowd to jump an officer who was alone. In the rush, people were shoved and injured.
It’s a shame because all of this could have been prevented. Teenagers need to show respect for police. Officers are there to protect all of us.
If you’re a parent, you need to know what your children are doing. More importantly, we need to teach children the importance of respect. We want the State Fair-- and our community-- to be a safe place for everyone.
