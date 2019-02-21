Once upon a time there was a C-list actor. He was on a big show, but honestly, few people knew his name. To draw more attention to himself, he claimed he was attacked, presumably by a couple white guys who, even worse, were Donald Trump supporters. They supposedly knocked him around a little, put a noose around his neck, and poured bleach on him.
People were sickened by the attack on him. But his story quickly started to fall apart. He went on TV to tell us how he was victimized, not just by the two muggers, but by those who questioned his integrity. Shame on us, right?
It turns out he hired two guys he worked with, both black by the way, to gently mug him. Now he has been arrested and charged with making the whole story up.
I don’t care about fines or jail time. We have enough criminals in jail. We don’t need to add someone else for being stupid. He should be required to repay the police for all the resources they wasted trying to help him though.
The bigger issue is that we have way too much real racism and anti-gay sentiment and hate, and this guy manufactured fake hate just to give his career a little boost.
Perhaps we should forgive him someday for crying wolf, but let’s not forget that racism comes in many forms.
I’m Bill Lamb, and that’s my Point of View.