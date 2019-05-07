I witnessed the most remarkable thing at the Kentucky Derby Saturday, and no, it wasn’t the disqualification of Maximum Security.
I was standing in line to make my $2 bet for the turf race before the Derby. There were probably 500 people around me, maybe more. Many were in line to place their own bets, many others just milling about. There was the usual noise a crowd like that makes. It was loud.
Over the PA speaker, I faintly heard Jennifer Nettles begin singing the National Anthem. I figured people were too preoccupied to quiet down for it, but gradually, it started getting quieter. And quieter. Then it was totally silent, and if not for her voice, you could have heard a pin drop – until people started singing. Softly at first, then louder. Near the end everyone in that lobby was singing as loudly as a choir, together, to honor our country. It was an amazing moment.
At a time when a few athletes are kneeling during the Anthem, and others have suggested we should stop playing it before sporting events so it can’t be disrespected, the moment I experienced told me loud and clear that our Anthem, and what it stands for, is important to most Americans.
So what are your thoughts? Should we stop singing it before sporting events to protect it, or should we sing it louder?
I’m Bill Lamb, and that’s my Point of View.