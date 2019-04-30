By: Bill Lamb
WDRB President and General Manager
It's an interesting world we live in where we actually think we can have our cake and eat it too.
You'll remember a few weeks back Mayor Fischer told us that Louisville would have to pay $65 million because of the pension bill the state slapped on us. We had two options: We could either add a relatively small tax to insurance premiums, or we would have to make some significant cuts in city services.
The reaction to his proposal was, "No. We're not going to pay any more taxes. You'll have to think of something else." These people thought there was a third option which was no taxes and no cuts.
Where did they get their training in budget management, Venezuela?
That's not how it works. Cuts are coming and it's going to mean real layoffs to good people and a reduction of some city services.
Now the same people who said "No" to a tax increase are screaming about the cuts. The cuts will probably be worse next year as the burden gets bigger.
We need to be fair to Mayor Fischer. He didn't do anything to incur these pension expenses. He was told by the state, "Here they are. Deal with them." His choices were limited and he's doing what he was elected to do.
What are your thoughts? Call us to voice your opinion.
I'm Bill Lamb, and that's my Point of View.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.