After almost two full years and $25 million taxpayer dollars, the Mueller report is finally in. It concluded Russia did try to influence the election, which we already knew, but that President Trump and his campaign did not collude with the Russians.
This is almost heartbreaking news to many Democrats, not to mention media folks in New York and Washington. It is clearly not what they wanted. But as an American first, I’m glad that our president was not involved in what the media and Democrats had hoped he was. I’m delighted the United States doesn’t have to deal with that issue any more.
Unfortunately, political critics will look elsewhere for other ways to bring the president down. They are hopeful there are hidden gems in the Mueller report that they can use against him. They’re now looking to federal prosecutors in New York to try to get him on campaign finance law violations for directing hush money to two women with whom he allegedly had affairs.
Donald Trump often gets in his own way, but I do not wish for him or any president of either party to be guilty of what he was accused. As bad as that would be for him, it would be worse for the United States.
I tend to agree with Rand Paul’s take on the Mueller report: What a colossal waste of time and money!
