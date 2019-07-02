Over the past 17 years, I have done 1,768 Point of View editorials on WDRB – and this is my last one. I can almost hear certain people jumping for joy. The time has come for me to accept a new challenge, and Becky and I are moving to Los Angeles where I will join the Fox station KTTV and sister station KCOP as general manager.
Leaving is never easy, especially when you love the people you work with and the city you live in as much as I love WDRB and Louisville. There is never a perfect time to leave, but if there is a good time, it’s with WDRB on top. The station has never been stronger and in the fall we will grow to 64 hours a week of news, when we launch the new five pm newscast.
Everyone who works at WDRB knows that our success is a team effort. So I want to take this moment to remind you that the people who make WDRB a powerhouse news organization are poised to make it even better.
For Becky and me, this move to LA will be a great adventure. We’re looking forward to many new challenges and meeting many new friends, but we will never forget our friends and coworkers right here in Kentuckiana.
So for the 1,768th and last time in Louisville, Kentucky, I’m Bill Lamb, and that’s my Point of View.