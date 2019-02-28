The United States has the most powerful armed forces the world has ever seen. It is comforting to know that we are protected by such power. But the All-Volunteer Army we have today is somewhat at risk. The problem is, they can’t recruit enough people.
I heard some interesting stats the other day that 40% of our Army comes from five states: Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and California. Even if all of America’s youth wanted to join, only 29% of them qualify for the Army. That’s because they fall short in the scholastic test, they have moral, legal or medical issues, or they simply aren’t physically fit enough.
The good news is, if you are qualified, the Army has 150 different types of jobs available. The pay and benefits are good with a $40,000 signing bonus and 401k retirement plans. You can get your education paid for and graduate debt free. And the Army has become a great place for women to serve. I heard stories from women who described themselves as “ordinary” in civilian life but after joining the Army became extraordinary women. What they have made of themselves is beyond impressive.
Talk to an Army recruiter. It can’t hurt a bit to find out what is available to you. You might be surprised at what you’ll learn, and even more at what you can become.
I’m Bill Lamb, and that’s my Point of View.