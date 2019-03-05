By: Bill Lamb
President and General Manager of WDRB Media
Last Friday, after a lengthy illness, we lost a man who laid the foundation for what WDRB is today. John Dorkin, was the WDRB general manager for 14 years and my predecessor.
If you're not in our business, you may not know much about John Dorkin, so let me tell you what he did back in the 80's and 90's. John was the guy who married WDRB with the then new Fox television network in 1986. This gave WDRB the identity of Fox 41, which was huge for the station at the time.
In 1990, he lured some big talent away from other stations when he launched Fox News at 10. People like Lauretta Harris, Jim Mitchell, Tammy Garrison and Gary Montgomery all came to be part of this new experiment. Later when he expanded news to seven days, Bill Francis and Susan Sweeney joined us. When he started Fox in the Morning in 1998, Stew Oleson and Elizabeth Woolsey came aboard. None of those people were beginners. He hired pros.
John had a great relationship with the University of Louisville and he secured broadcast rights to football and basketball for many years. He engineered the acquisition of our sister station, channel 58, which was WFTE, now WBKI.
For whatever WDRB Media has become today, we owe so much of that to the vision of John Dorkin. He had giant ideas.
I'm Bill Lamb, and that's my Point of View.
