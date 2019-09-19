The battle between the University of Louisville and former basketball coach Rick Pitino is finally over.
After years of accusations and demands, both sides reached a settlement. But who really won? I think it’s a victory for both.
U of L removed a troubled coach and didn’t have to pay him one more penny. But it’s also a win for Rick Pitino. He can try to put this ugly part of his career behind him and search for a new coaching job. He just turned 67 this week, so the clock is ticking on his career – especially if he wants to end it on a positive note.
But most importantly, this is a win for the fans who have stood behind their school through all this turmoil. The men’s basketball program is now in the extremely capable hands of Coach Mack, and we have an upcoming season that is worth cheering for.
It’s time to leave scandal in the rearview mirror and look forward to brighter days ahead.
I’m Barry Fulmer and that’s my point of view.