It's been a whirlwind the last few days, and that's putting it lightly. Destructive storms knocked out power to more than half a million people in our area last week, and a few thousand of you are still without electricity today.
I'm sure that's very frustrating and a huge inconvenience, but I think LG&E and Duke Energy crews deserve some praise for working around the clock to restore power to as many people as they have thus far. Storm season is upon us, so it's safe to say we'll be in situations like this again. Maybe it's time to consider burying more power lines underground.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"I too, want to commend the people at LG&E and everyone else that was called in to help."
"I agree that more power lines need to be buried underground."
"There are pros and cons with burying lines."
"You're right, we need to bury the power lines, but I don't see how they're going to do that when they can't even take care of the roads."
"I would just like to know who's going to replace the food of the residents who have not had power."
"Trees that fell on the power lines. Why weren't the trees taken care of?"
"Surely we have learned a lesson from the last storm. We should cut every tree away from all power lines."
"We need to have an appreciation day for Louisville Gas and Electric."