It's been a whirlwind the last few days, and that's putting it lightly. Some of you may be watching this from a hotel room, or tuning in from a friends house, because you're still without power. I know it's been an extremely difficult time for a lot of people following the destructive storms last week.
At one point, more than half a million people in our area were without power. And I know there's a few thousand of you who are still in the dark, going on three days now without electricity, and I'm sure that's incredibly frustrating. But as a whole, I'm pretty proud of our city came together following a truly bizarre wind event. LG&E and Duke Energy crews have been working round the clock to bring Kentucky and Indiana back to life.
And I'm sure many of them were without power too, and they left their families to help take care of ours. Getting up early and working late, these teams are assembled doing their best to restore power to everyone. Storm season is also upon us, so it's safe to say we'll be in situations like this again.
Perhaps, it's time to consider burying more power lines underground. Not only with new infrastructure but also during clean up and rebuilding.
I'm Dale Woods, and that's my Point of View.