President Biden makes a controversial move - cancelling a whopping $39 billion in student loan debt benefiting more than 800, 000 people. Essentially having their outstanding balance erased to zero. I imagine this is a hard pill to swallow for people who worked tirelessly to pay off student loans prior to President Biden taking office.
And to see what’s happening now - so many people getting a free pass - it’s just not fair.
Those people who were responsible and paid off their student debt the right way should receive a rebate or be compensated.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
“Get rid of all the student debt. Make it fair across the board.”
“No one deserves a free ride. Any student loan should be paid back. Quit bankrupting our country, Mr. President.”
“It's just President Joe Biden buying votes with our tax dollars.”
“You have to think about poor people. Education should be free.”
“I'd like to understand how President Biden can forgive all these student loans without the Congress and the Senate in approval.”
“I think our president did a wonderful thing.”
“This is blatant vote buying. That's what it is. It's shameful, and it's criminal.”
“I would have gone to school if I'd known Joe was going to pick up the tab.”