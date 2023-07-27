President Biden mades a controversial move cancelling a whopping $39 billion in student loan debt. This historic change comes weeks after the Supreme Court voted "no" to the President's student loan forgiveness program.
Once the President said he’d eliminate billions of dollars worth of student loan debt, the change went into effect immediately, and more than 800,000 people who have student loan debt are benefiting. Essentially having their outstanding balance erased to zero.
I imagine this is a hard pill to swallow for people who worked tirelessly to pay off student loans prior to President Biden taking office. And to see what’s happening now - so many people getting a free pass - it’s just not fair.
I know some people who spent decades paying off student loans and did it the responsible way. They had to choose between putting food on the table or making their monthly student loan payment. I think they deserve a rebate or compensation for what they went through.
I understand the need to evolve - that things change, but we need to keep checks and balances in place. They’re there for a reason. Erasing $39 billion in debt is astronomical. There has to be a better solution to help lift the load for those who are struggling now but also do right by everyone.
Otherwise, what’s next? No more mortgages or car payments?
I'm Dale Woods, and that's my Point of View.