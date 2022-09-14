It's time for the Kentucky General Assembly to direct elsewhere the money raised by the Kentucky Lottery besides just college scholarships and grants.
Now that President Biden plans to erase thousands of dollars in student loan debt, it's time for the Kentucky Lottery to pivot away from contributing just at a collegiate level.
Last year, $40 million went toward scholarships and grants in Jefferson County. Imagine what that money would do for elementary, middle and high schools around the state. Or it could go toward the teacher retirement fund to help retain and attract teachers.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"The Kentucky Lottery has helped enormously. Number one priority should be the safety of our children. Period."
"If the Kentucky Lottery moves the money away, that's the only money we get to go to my daughter's education."
"President Biden was dead wrong on paying on student loans. They have no answer how it will be paid for, except with your tax money and mine."
"Get the money from the rich people who don't pay any taxes."
"We need to do a much better job of getting kids ready to enter into the educational system."
"The government did a bad thing when they paid off the students' loans. The only thing it's going to do is give them more money to party with and buy dope."