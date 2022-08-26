It's the biggest story of the week, and it's dividing our country.
President Biden made an historic decision to erase up to $10,000 in student debt for people who earn less than $125,000 a year. And if you received Pell Grants, poof, that's $20,000 you won't have to pay either.
Which begs the question: Who will foot the $300 billion bill? The answer is us, the taxpayers. Our government will eat the cost, which means we'll be paying for it, and inflation will continue to rise.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"We have to do something for the middle and lower class people that are drowning."
"Student loan forgiveness is a slap in the face from Joe Biden to every taxpaying American who doesn't have a student loan."
"I want to know where it says that the taxpayers were going to be paying for this money?"
"Get the taxes up on the rich, along with Trump."
"Taxpayers are paying the bill. Getting tired of it."
"If handing out pints of whiskey to buy votes is illegal, then why is handing out $10,000 to buy votes not illegal?"
"It’s unconstitutional. Nancy Pelosi said, just last year, that the president does not have the authority to do this. That's the bottom line, people."