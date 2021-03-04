Democrats in Washington are trying to raise the nationwide minimum wage to $15 per hour as part of the latest, $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill.
The minimum wage has been stuck at a paltry 7 bucks and 25 cents since 2009. Considering inflation alone, it’s past time for a raise.
But we need to proceed with caution. An aggressive increase will only force employers to figure out how to automate more jobs. A gig that pays 10 or 12 bucks an hour is better than none at all, especially for teenagers who need that first job.
Here's what our viewers had to say:
"I agree with raising the minimum wage, in smaller steps."
"How about trying a $10 an hour minimum wage... no taxes taken out of it?"
"If you're going to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour you should also raise Social Security up."
"If you grow the economy you raise the value of labor. To do it artificially, by legislation, accomplishes nothing."
"If they raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour, everybody that's getting help, getting food stamps, getting some sort of subsidies... that's going to knock you out of that. That means you're going to be hurting worse."
"If you want a better job, get more education. Find a trade."